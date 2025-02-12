When Varun Dhawan told Ranveer Allahbadia he could get ‘cancelled’ for appearing on Samay Raina's show. Watch

Ranveer Allahbadia has been facing backlash on social media for his controversial remarks on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. Amidst this, an old clip of Varun Dhawan’s appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast has resurfaced, where he can be seen predicting that he might get cancelled if he appeared on Samay's show. Varun Dhawan's old video expressing desire to be on Samay's show goes viral.

Varun on being a part of India's Got Latent

In the video, Varun can be heard sharing his thoughts about being invited to Samay's show. The actor said that although he was interested in the show, he was hesitant due to the potential backlash he might face, given the format of the show. He said, “I ran into him also recently. He asked me to be on the show, and I genuinely think I would thrive on the show. I could get cancelled. But I think the show will be affected negatively because the more eyeballs you get on it in that way sometimes, and if you are doing it with that humour. Though he is not scared of all that. He is really not scared of it.”

Ranveer Allahbadia then suggested that Varun should do it. To this, Varun replied, “I would do it in a heartbeat. I am not worried. I think I’ll have to do it when I am not promoting a film. So then there’s nobody else caught in the crossfire. Because there will be a crossfire for sure.”

Fans reacted to the video. One of the comments read, "Varun made a mature decision." Another wrote, "Varun had so much understanding when he said this." Another fan commented, "He is way too smart. He knows how things will be perceived by being a part of the show."

Ranveer Allahbadia's controversy

Ranveer, along with social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, and comedian Jaspreet Singh, appeared on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. During his appearance, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?" His comment went viral on social media, sparking criticism from politicians, public figures, and social media users. Ranveer issued a public apology, acknowledging that his remarks were "not appropriate" and "not even funny." However, a complaint has now been filed against Ranveer, Apoorva, Samay, and the organizers of the show.

Varun Dhawan's upcoming project

Varun was last seen in Atlee's film, Baby John, a remake of Vijay's Theri. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office. He will next be seen in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Backed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul in key roles. The romantic drama is scheduled to release in theatres on April 18.