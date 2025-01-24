Varun Dhawan shares loved-up vacation pics with Natasha Dalal on 4th wedding anniversary: ‘My ride or die’

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have completed four years of marital bliss. Taking to Instagram, Varun shared several romantic pictures of him and Natasha. Varun Dhawan shares past vacation pictures with Natasha Dalal.

In the caption, he made a promise to Natasha to take her on a vacation next anniversary. "(Red heart emoji)...my ride or die I promise to take u on a holiday next anniversary," he wrote.

The images showcase the adorable bond that the couple share. The first image shows Varun and Natasha sitting on a yacht, accompanied by their pet dog Joey. In one of the pictures, we can see Varun and Natasha locking lips.

Varun and Natasha, who were in a relationship for many years before tying the knot, exchanged wedding vows in Alibaug's The Mansion House at a private ceremony on January 24, 2021.

The couple got married in the presence of close friends and family members, keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind. Their wedding ceremony reportedly also had a no-cell phone policy to ensure complete privacy.

The two are now parents to daughter Lara. The couple welcomed their first child, Lara, in June 2024, and the new parents have since been soaking in the joys of parenthood.

While promoting his latest film Baby John, Varun spoke about his experience as a father, expressing a desire to create content that appeals to children.

He said, "Even in films early on in my career, I would always concentrate on creating content that can be watched by kids. I want to make films that children can watch, they can enjoy, put a smile on their faces and that's why I enjoy a lot with kids."

Varun also recently opened up about how fatherhood has changed his life. Speaking on a chat show, he humorously shared, “I used to get scolded by one woman before, but now I get scolded by two. I am learning how to burp her, how to swaddle her. Sometimes when she starts crying, I feel terrified. Sometimes at night, when you are exhausted and she starts crying, I pretend to get up, but Natasha gets up before me and goes to soothe her.”