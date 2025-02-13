Amid India's Got Latent row, internet digs up video of Kapil Sharma's parents' kabaddi joke

An old video of Kapil Sharma has surfaced online amid the furore over Ranveer Allahbadia's comment on India's Got Latent. The clip is from 2023 from Kapil's The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony. It has got more than 3 million views on Instagram in less than a day. (Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia cries over 'loss of work', says he is 'guilty'; is it linked to India's Got Latent? Here's the truth) Kapil Sharma also cracked a joke about parents' sex lives on his show in 2023.

Resurfaced video

The clip was posted by IG account @x.memez1 on Wednesday and shows Kapil cracking a joke about the craze for cricket among the younger generation. Kapil, in his opening bit for the February 19, 2023 episode said that while students crib about waking up early to study for exams, their won't mind doing it for an early cricket match. “Kai toh itne shaukeen hote hain, subah 2 baje hi uth jaate hain. Cricket dekhne ke liye. Cricket ka match shuru hona hota hai 4 baje. Phir ye maa baap ki kabaddi dekh ke so jaate hain (Some are such fans that they wake up at 2am for a 4am match. So they watch their parents wrestle and go back to sleep),” Kapil says. The clip also features shocked reactions from the audience and guest Archana Puran Singh.

In the original video, which is available on SET India's channel, Kapil also tried to clarify what he meant. “Matlab maa baap ladrahe hote haina (I mean parents are often fighting),” he said.

@x.memez1 wrote with his post, “Why this issue wasn't raised?” The video got hundreds of comments with many expressing shock at how the joke went under the radar two years ago and others defending Kapil. “And people say family show hai ye,” read a comment. “I highly respected Kapil Sharma but ya banda kitna bhi gande jokes mare ise koi criticise nahi karega because iske puche pura bollywood ka haath hai but agar koi independence/ self made banda ya kare toh pura India uske against ho jata hai 🙏🏼 ( Kapil Sharma show is family show and latent is adult show and show ke starting main bhi disclaimer hota hai),” another said.

“Ye toh mazak tha bhai hasi toh ani chahiye baki samay ho kare woh vulgarity hai,” commented another person. “Wo kre to comedy, samay kre to vulgarity.”

Others said that Kapil's joke was more subtle and that just because one person made the joke, doesn't mean others are free to do it too. "Saying directly & indirectly is both different things that's also called "limits"," wrote a person. "

What's the India's Got Latent controversy

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia's remark in a recent episode of the show did not go down well with the audience. During the show, he asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?"

Following the backlash, a formal complaint was filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organizers of India's Got Latent.