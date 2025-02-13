Ranveer Allahbadia cries over 'loss of work', says he is 'guilty'; is it linked to India's Got Latent? Here's the truth

As the controversy around his 'inappropriate' remark on India's Got Latent snowballs, YouTuber and podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia was seen crying in a viral video. The clip shows Allahbadia, better known by his alias of BeerBiceps Guy, crying to the camera and lamenting about all the lost work. The clip was shared on social media with the claim that the YouTuber regretted his actions on the show. (Also read: Samay Raina responds to India's Got Latent controversy after legal row; internet asks ‘where's the apology’) Ranveer Allahbadia cries on video.(YouTube)

Ranveer Allahbadia's crying video

The clip shows Ranveer, dressed in a white t-shirt, looking at the camera as he says, "Mujhe isliye bura lag raha hai kyunki sab kaam band ho gaya (I feel bad because all the work has stopped) b*****d. I just feel I am guilty. Poori team ko aise expose kar diya. Meri wajah se poora kaam band ho gaya hai (I exposed the entire team. Because of me, all the work has stopped)." The clip has been shared with claims that it is Ranveer's admission of guilt following his comment on India's Got Latent and the subsequent backlash the show received.

However, the truth is quite different. The clip is from a video Alllahbadia posted three years ago during the second wave of Covid-19 and the lockdowns that followed. Allahbadia had tested positive for the coronavirus back then, and this was a video he posted right after that. The original video opens with him getting a Covid-19 test and saying, “Hi guys, I just tested positive for Covid.”

India's Got Latent row

Controversy erupted on the talent show India's Got Latent this past week when Ranveer Allahbadia, a guest panellist, made a joke about 'watching your parents have sex or joining them'. This led to widespread criticism of what many deemed as a vulgar joke. Maharashtra Cyber Cell has filed a case against the show. The Guwahati Crime Branch filed an FIR against various influencers and creators associated with the show. The FIR includes charges related to obscenity and the protection of women's dignity.

As part of the investigation, individuals linked to India's Got Latent are being questioned, including influencers Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, and host Samay Raina.

In a statement, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) condemned Allahbadia's remarks as "abhorrent" and "disrespectful" to societal values. The AICWA called for a ban on India's Got Latentand demanded that actors and filmmakers distance themselves from the show and its creators.

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina respond

In the wake of the uproar, Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology for his comments. He acknowledged that his remarks were inappropriate. "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said in a video shared on his social media account. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.

Host Samay Raina also posted on his social media that he had deleted all the show's videos from YouTube and would cooperate with the authorities.