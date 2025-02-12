Captain America Brave New World first reactions: New Marvel entry draws mixed reviews, fails to meet high expectations

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see the new Marvel Studios project, Captain America: Brave New World. The film was unveiled to the press ahead of the release this week and the first reviews are in! Most reviews are positive about how the franchise proceeds with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) taking up the mantle of Captain America. However, many were also left wanting more from the action sequences, and the development of the main antagonist. (Also read: Captain America Brave New World trailer: Red Hulk squares off against Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson) Anthony Mackie is the next Captain America after Chris Evans in the film.

Several members of the press who attended the screening took to X to share their reviews. One X user wrote: “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld both met & exceeded my low expectations. You can feel the reshoots throughout the film & the main villain was a big miss. But this is the most cohesive the MCU has felt since 2019. Sam has good chemistry w/ his partners & it can deliver the feels.”

Strong writing and direction

A second user was positive about how the Captain America franchise has shaped well. “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld proves that Sam Wilson can lead a #CaptainAmerica movie. The writing & acting is very strong as a political thriller mixed with superhero elements. While not perfect, it was very engaging & entertaining,” read the review.

‘It did feel slightly empty’

Meanwhile, many were left wanting more from the film. Film critic Chris Marker wrote, “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is an enjoyable watch with decent action sequences & some standout moments. However, it didn't quite hit the emotional or narrative highs I was hoping for. Loved Mackie as Cap & I appreciated the more serious tone but it did feel slightly empty.”

'Didn't have much else to offer'

Film critic Emmanuel Noisette echoed the same thoughts: “Solid action & mild surprises. Red Hulk 👌🏿Felt like it pulled A LOT of political punches. Hard to tell whether the marketing showed too much or if the movie didn't have much else to offer. 🤔 It was average.”

Captain America: Brave New World follows Sam Wilson, who finds himself caught in an international crisis after meeting newly elected US President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, portrayed by Harrison Ford. Ross, now taking on a darker persona as the Red Hulk, becomes a formidable adversary to Wilson's Captain America. It is directed by Julius Onah.

The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, with Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. Captain America: Brave New World is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025.