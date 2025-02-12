Malayalees slam comedian Jaspreet Singh for his ‘Kerala Saar’ joke on India’s Got Latent

Comedian Jaspreet Singh’s joke about Kerala on India’s Got Latent sparked outrage that was initially eclipsed by the bigger controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia’s comments, but it is now gaining traction online, with many calling it offensive and demeaning. A clip of Jaspreet Singh mocking Kerala has gone viral on X, where the comedian is now getting massive hate from Malayalis. Comedian Jaspreet Singh (extreme left) has sparked outrage with a Kerala joke on India's Got Latent.

The offensive joke

Jaspreet Singh appeared as a judge on the latest episode of Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent alongside Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps), Ashish Chanchlani and Samay Raina. The episode, which has now been pulled down from YouTube, sparked outrage for its abusive language, incestuous suggestions and jokes that many deemed offensive.

While YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia copped backlash for his “would you watch your parents have sex?” question to a contestant, Jaspreet Singh’s joke on Kerala was branded insensitive and insulting to the state’s culture.

Trouble began when Raina asked a contestant about her political leanings. “Political leanings? I don’t watch politics,” the contestant replied, before coolly admitting that she had never voted in an election.

At this point, comedian Jaspreet Singh leaned into the mic and, putting on an accent, said: “Kerala saar. 100% literacy saar.”

The ensuing backlash

A video of the joke, shared on X, has received over 4 million views in two days. In the comments section, hundreds of viewers slammed the comedian for what they called an offensive joke and took several jibes at North Indians as a whole.

“North Indian Saar, We don't have content Saar, We remake movies from Kerala Saar,” wrote one X user.

“What’s funny is someone from a state with low literacy making fun of a state which has 100% literacy,” another added.

“Where is the roast. I pity the level of discourse. A Malayali would have roasted better,” a viewer opined.

Singh’s old videos on Instagram have been flooded with similar insults. One comment under a video dated three days ago, for example, reads: “Paaji got deported from US and getting angry at every literate person.”

Another comment under the post says, “Dude before you mock Kerala next time. Take care of your udta Punjab first.”

