‘Ban India’s Got Latent': Film body writes to Centre

ByHT News Desk
Feb 11, 2025 06:49 PM IST

The All Indian Cine Workers' Associations condemned the show 'India's Got Latent' and said it ‘crossed all ethical and moral boundaries’.

The All Indian Cine Workers' Associations wrote to union home minister Amit Shah and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding a ban and legal action against Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent', which is embroiled in a controversy over a remark by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia.

Ranveer Allahbadia has apologised hor his 'jokes' on India's Got Latent
The association's letter strongly condemned the show, which it accused of promoting “objectionable and offensive content".

"It also accused the self-proclaimed comedians of using offensive content to increase their YouTube subscribers, manipulate views and achieve personal fame through controversy," it added.

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy live updates

“(The show) has crossed all ethical and moral boundaries by using extremely derogatory language, including remarks against parents and family values - which is absolutely unacceptable in any civilized society,” the letter reads.

Banned from films

The association said that it has banned all concerned individuals from the show from working in the Indian film industry. “No Bollywood or regional film production house will work with them in the future,” it said.

Demands ‘immediate action’

The film body urged the Centre to take ‘immediate action’ against concerned creators, whom it accused of “disrespecting Indian culture and values.”

The letter said the show has previously used offensive language in multiple episodes. “Their influence on youth is dangerous, as they are planting toxic ideas that will have long-term negative effects,” it said, urging a ban on the show.

The association also alleged that, if unchecked, such content “will tarnish India's global image and encourage more creators to spread similar negativity.”

It also urged the Centre to shut down the YouTube channel and ban all concerned individuals from creating new ones. Demanding accountability from YouTube India for allowing “harmful content,” the association demanded the government bring a “strict censorship law” to deter similar incidents in the future.

(With ANI inputs)

