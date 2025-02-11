Ranveer Allahbadia row: Mumbai Police reaches YouTuber's residence over remarks at ‘India’s Got Latent’ | Top updates

The row over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks while appearing as a ‘judge’ on comedian Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’ has snowballed into a major crisis. Ranveer Allahbadia has apologised hor his jokes on India's Got Latent(Youtube)

Police complaints have been filed in the case in different parts of the country, the matter is reaching Parliament and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been dragged into it.

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday reached his residence after multiple complaints were filed in the city on Monday.

Here is a quick look at what we know so far about the case:

Ranveer Allahbadia row: What we know so far

The row started when Ranveer Allahbadia, while appearing on ‘India's Got Latent', along with Samay Raina, influencer Apoorva Makhija, and others, passed a comment to a contestant about their parents.

Multiple complaints have been filed against Allahbadia, who has 4.5 million Instagram followers and 1.05 crore YouTube subscribers, for his remarks in Mumbai and Assam. Police have said they are investigating the matter. Allahbadia and Raina have been asked to join the probe. Influencer Apoorva Makhija and others linked to the India's Got Latent episode have also been named in those FIRs.

Amid the row over Allahbadia's remarks, both Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his Assamese counterpart Himanta Viswa Sarma reacted to the matter. Sarma informed about the FIR filed against Allahbadia aka ‘Beer Biceps’, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, comic Jaspreet Singh, Makhija, Raina and others, Fadnavis said he was informed about this matter. "Everyone has freedom of speech but this freedom ends when we encroach upon others' freedom. Everyone has limits, if anyone crosses them, action will be taken," he said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be careful about who he promotes. He was referring to the ‘Disruptor of the Year’ award given to the podcaster at last year's Digital Creators Awards given by PM Modi.

After the remarks sparked a massive row, Allahbadia issued an apology and said comedy was not his forte and that he had a lapse in judgement. "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," he said in a video message.

The podcaster said this was not how he wished to use his platform. He also said that he wasn't giving a reason or justification for his comments. "I am not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part," he said in the short video on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has said she would raise the issue in the parliament and the standing committee for Communications and IT. "The way he made the comment, the language that was used, it was pervasive and offensive, it is beyond the realms of the society. If these content creators don't self-regulate, they force the state to intervene. FIRs have been registered. It was done deliberately, it was to make the content viral and make money out of it. They will have to pay for it, because in a civilised society, it would make these talks normal, speaking about parents normal, talking about physical intimacy normal. I find it perverse,” Chaturvedi told PTI.

She also added that she would raise the issue in the standing committee and also in the house in zero hour on Tuesday.

“It is not only about this content, there are several content creators who have been thriving on these platforms, and getting away with accountability,” she said.