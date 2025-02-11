Congress MP's message to PM Narendra Modi after case filed against Ranveer Allahbadia

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "look more closely" at people he endorses publically amid a row over podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on comedian Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’. Congress' Gaurav Gogoi and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.(ANI/X)

The deputy leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said while PM Narendra Modi is welcome to support whoever he likes, he must be “more responsible” as the PM of the country.

“I hope PM Modi will look more closely at the people he has endorsed publicly and on social media. In his personal life, he is welcome to support whoever he likes, but the Prime Minister of India must be expected to be more responsible,” Gaurav Gogoi wrote in a post on X.

Gogoi was referring to Ranveer Allahbadia alias ‘Beer Biceps’ getting the ‘Disruptor of the Year’ award from Modi in March last year at the National Creators Award 2024. He has hosted many prominent celebrities, including Union ministers, on his podcast.

However, recently, Ranveer Allahbadia found himself in a huge controversy for his remarks on a contestant while appearing as a judge on comedian Samay Raina's show ‘India's Got Latent'.

What did Ranveer Allahbadia say?

Ranveer Allahbadia passed the remark as a ‘question’ to a contestant who participated in the latest episode of 'India’s Got Latent'.

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?” Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant.

Ranveer was accompanied by Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, and others. His fellow ‘judges’ also appeared to have been taken aback by Ranveer's remark.

“What the f***?” Raina retorted. “Kya ho gaya hai Ranveer bhai ko? another ‘judge’ on the show was heard asking.

While Ranveer apologised for his remarks, an FIR was filed against him and others including Apoorva Makhija, Samay Raina, and the organisers of the show 'India's Got Latent',

The complainant said abusive language was used on the show and demanded strict legal action against the accused.

The controversy has brewed into a political firestorm with both BJP and the opposition criticising the remarks. While Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that freedom of expression had its limits, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that she would raise the issue in the parliament.