Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Ranveer Allahbadia apologises for ‘India’s Got Latent' row: 'Shouldn’t have said what I said'

ByHT News Desk
Feb 10, 2025 03:07 PM IST

The controversy erupted after remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia during a YouTube episode of 'India's Got Latent' were deemed offensive and derogatory.

Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular YouTuber, apologised on Monday for his controversial remarks on the YouTube comedy show India’s Got Latent.

Ranveer Allahbadia
Ranveer Allahbadia

“I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry,” Allahbadia posted on X.

“My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry. Many of you have asked if this is how I want to use my platform. Obviously this is not how I wish to use it,” Allahbadia, who owns the brand BeerBiceps, said in a video message.

“I am not here to give any context, justification or reasoning whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment, it wasn't cool on my part. The podcast is watched by people of all ages. Don't want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing I would ever disrespect,” the YouTuber added.

A formal complaint has already been registered against Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, and the organisers of the show ‘India’s Got Latent'.

The controversy erupted after certain remarks made by Allahbadia were deemed “offensive”.

 

‘Accused laughed and made inappropriate jokes about women’: Complainant
 

The complaint filed accuses the organisers and participants of deliberately making obscene remarks about women's private parts with the intent to gain popularity and financial gain through the online broadcast.

The broadcast, which aired globally on YouTube, featured the accused laughing and making inappropriate jokes about women, which the complainant describes as a serious offence.

The letter further emphasizes that such remarks were made with the intention of profiting from controversy, with no regard for the harm caused to women's dignity or the negative influence on young audiences, particularly minors, who might have been exposed to these comments, ANI reported.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
