Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

YouTubers 'Beer Biceps', 'Rebel Kid', comedian Samay Raina booked over India's Got Latent remarks

ByHT News Desk
Feb 10, 2025 12:27 PM IST

The complaint came after Allahabadia asked one of the contests a 'would you rather' question on the sexual relationship of parents.

A complaint in Mumbai has been registered against 'Beer Biceps' YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, social media influencer ‘Rebel Kid’ Apoorva Mukhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organisers of the show India's Got Latent over the alleged use of 'abusive language' on the show.

Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent.
Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent.

The complaint, which has been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission, has demanded strict action agaisnt the accused mentioned in the letter.

Content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija, along with 'Beer Biceps podcaster, had featured on one of the episodes of Raina's show.

During the show, Allahabadia posed a 'would you rather' question to a contest about sexual or intimate relationship between their parents. His remarks went viral on social media, with netizens spewing fire at Allahabadia.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was also asked about the podcaster's remarks by reporters. To this he said, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others."

He said that the Indian society has some rules and if someone violates them, then it is considered to be "absolutely wrong", adding that action should be taken against them.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On