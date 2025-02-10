YouTubers 'Beer Biceps', 'Rebel Kid', comedian Samay Raina booked over India's Got Latent remarks

A complaint in Mumbai has been registered against 'Beer Biceps' YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, social media influencer ‘Rebel Kid’ Apoorva Mukhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organisers of the show India's Got Latent over the alleged use of 'abusive language' on the show. Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent.

The complaint, which has been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission, has demanded strict action agaisnt the accused mentioned in the letter.

Content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija, along with 'Beer Biceps podcaster, had featured on one of the episodes of Raina's show.

During the show, Allahabadia posed a 'would you rather' question to a contest about sexual or intimate relationship between their parents. His remarks went viral on social media, with netizens spewing fire at Allahabadia.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was also asked about the podcaster's remarks by reporters. To this he said, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others."

He said that the Indian society has some rules and if someone violates them, then it is considered to be "absolutely wrong", adding that action should be taken against them.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information.