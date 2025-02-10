When Ranveer Allahbadia expressed his regret about not being the perfect son: ‘I love my mom, but…’

Ranveer Allahbadia has sparked off a storm of criticism with his question to a contestant on India’s Got Latent which many deemed inappropriate and objectionable. Ranveer Allahbadia, also known by his moniker BeerBiceps, appeared on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent as a judge, where he asked a contestant if they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their life or join them once to put a stop to it. YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia with his mother.(Instagram/@beerbiceps)

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?” asked Ranveer, whose podcast has hosted some of the biggest names in Indian politics and business.

The question, widely panned on social media, led some people to dig up Ranveer’s family tree and wonder about his mother’s reaction to such crass jokes. It also led some to remember a recent podcast where Ranveer Allahbadia expressed his regret about not being a “perfect son.”

Ranveer Allahbadia on his mother

Ranveer had recently invited UAE-based millionaire Ankur Aggarwal on his podcast, where they both discussed their regret about not being able to give time to their mothers.

“Maybe I am not a good son. I don’t give her the time she deserves,” Aggarwal admitted on the show. “We have made our lives so busy. I try, I understand. But I don’t know when I’ll be able to do this [be a good son].”

At this point, Ranveer Allahbadia asked Aggarwal if he considered himself to be the “perfect son.” He candidly replied “No.”

“Ye cheez mujhe bhi feel hoti hai (I also feel this way),” Ranveer admitted. “Yaar I love my mom but… kya karein? (what to do)” he added.

The podcast host also suggested that his life is busy. “This is the life we signed up for. Jo log leader hote hain unka ye ek life ke saath trade-off hota hai (Those who are leaders make this trade off with life),” he said.

Ranveer Allahbadia may have cast himself in the role of a leader, but his position of influence has also resulted in increased backlash against him after his remarks on India’s Got Latent. Several people pointed out that the YouTuber and podcast host is an influential personality whose videos are watched by millions of impressionable young minds. His ‘joke’ on the show have also led to calls for increased regulation of content on social media.

(Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia sparks outrage with crass joke on India’s Got Latent: ‘Watch your parents have sex or….?')