Ranveer Allahbadia sparks outrage with crass joke on India’s Got Latent: ‘Watch your parents have sex or….?'

BySanya Jain
Feb 10, 2025 09:15 AM IST

Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) was slammed for a remark on India's Got Latent, asking a contestant if they'd watch their parents have sex or join them.

Famous YouTuber and podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia (also known by his internet moniker ‘BeerBiceps’) is facing flak for a crass joke he made on comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. During his recent appearance on the show, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant whether they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their life or join them once and put a stop to it.

Ranveer Allahbadia on India's Got Latent with Samay Raina.
Ranveer Allahbadia on India's Got Latent with Samay Raina.

The ‘joke’ – if it can be called as such – has sparked a wave of backlash against BeerBiceps, who has hosted several Indian politicians on his podcast in the past. It also led to wider calls about regulation of inappropriate content that can easily be accessed by underage social media users.

Ranveer Allahbadia on India’s Got Latent

Ranveer appeared on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent as a judge alongside Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid and others. During the episode, he grilled a contestant with a question that attracted the internet’s censure.

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?” he asked.

The question momentarily surprised even Raina, who is known for his dark humour. “What the f***?” Raina asked. “Kya ho gaya hai Ranveer bhai ko? another judge on the show was heard asking.

While the judges laughed off Ranveer’s comments, social media was not as forgiving.

Backlash against BeerBiceps

A short clip of Ranveer Allahbadia’s crass ‘joke’, too distasteful to reproduce here, has sparked massive backlash against the podcaster.

X user Neelesh Misra slammed the showrunners for allowing such content to be published online.

“This content is not designated as adult content — it can be seen with ease even by a child if the algorithm takes him or her there. The creators or the platform have zero sense of responsibility,” Misra wrote, adding: “Decency is not incentivised in India — by platforms or audiences — and creators are stooping lower and lower for audience reach and revenue.”

Another X user called Ranveer “deranged” and “depraved” among other similar insults.

“The majority of Indian comedy fans don't really know what dark humour is. They think vulgar is dark. Unfortunately, most comics are no better than these fans,” X user Kamlesh Singh opined.

