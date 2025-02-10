'Will raise with parliamentary panel’: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader on Ranveer Allahbadia row

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday said she will raise YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remark as a ‘judge’ at the “India's Got Latent” show with the parliamentary standing committee on information technology. Ranveer Allahbadia has over 83 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

“I will be raising the issue regarding the show called India’s Got Latent as a member in the standing committee of IT& Communication for the kind of vulgar , blasphemous content that is passed off as comedy. We need to set boundaries since these platforms influence young minds and they are passing off absolute rubbish as content. The language used by Ranveer Allahabadia which was also actively encouraged by others on that ‘comedy panel’ is unacceptable,” she said in a post on X.

What did Ranveer Allahbadia say?

The ‘Beer Biceps’ host passed the remark as a ‘question’ to a contestant who participated in the latest episode of comedian Samay Raina’s show 'India’s Got Latent'. He was accompanied by Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid and others.

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?” Ranveer asked a contestant.

His fellow ‘judges’ also appeared to have been taken aback by Ranveer's remark.

“What the f***?” Raina retorted. “Kya ho gaya hai Ranveer bhai ko? another ‘judge’ on the show was heard asking.

‘Rights have exceptions’

Priyanka Chaturvedi defended her move in response to a social media user who alleged that she was calling for a ban on the show. She also suggested that people who enjoy these remarks as “comedy” need some help. “Every platform in the country has checks and balances and constitutionally FOS (freedom of speech) has exceptions,” she added.

The Rajya Sabha MP also reminded users that the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression has provided for “decency and morality” as a limiting ground under the Constitution.

“Any abusive language in the name of comedy content crosses limits is not acceptable . You get a platform, that doesn't mean that you will utter anything. He is someone with millions of subscribers, every politician has sat in his podcast. The PM has given him an award... As a member of the standing committee of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, I will raise this issue,” she asserted.