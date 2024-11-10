Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps reveals he was banned from a Mumbai gym: ‘Trainers were angry’

Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, is one of the most acclaimed YouTubers in India who began his content creation career as a fitness trainer and is now the host of a popular podcast with celebrities, politicians and influencers as his guests. In a recent interview with Kamiya Jani, founder of @curly.tales, Ranveer Allahbadia talked about his fitness channel BeerBiceps (YouTube/CurlyTales)

In a recent interview with Kamiya Jani, founder of @curly.tales, Allahbadia talked about his widely-known fitness channel BeerBiceps where he shared videos on balanced diets and workouts, revealing that he was once banned from a gym in Mumbai.

Allahbadia said that he joined the world of content creation through workout videos and shot BeerBiceps’s gym content at a gym in Wadala.

The YouTuber said that he began a daily ritual of going to the gym at around 2 in the afternoon to avoid the rush. With only a few people in the gym, he said he was more comfortable and it was easier for him to shoot content for his channel.

However, the trainers at the gym did not like that. “The trainers were angry with me because I was growing. So, they banned me from the gym. I was very sad and upset," he said adding, that the opposition was due to jealousy over his growing popularity. Allahbadia revealed that the gym later shut down.

Take a look at the full video here:

But, he claimed that the incident made his resolve to succeed even stronger. He came up with the idea of making a home gym to shoot his videos and reach his followers.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he said that his idea of building a home gym was realised. As gyms were shut across the country, this soon became the only way to continue his journey as a fitness trainer on YouTube.

Today, Ranveer Allahbadia has over 9.8 million subscribers on his primary channel where he hosts podcasts as well as 8 million subscribers on the BeerBiceps channel.

