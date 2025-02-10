Ranveer Allahbadia addresses crude comment row: ‘I’m not going to give any justification’

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps has shared a one- minute video apologising for his comments and jokes on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent after receiving widespread backlash. Ranveer Allahbadia recently appeared on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent.(X/beerbicepsguy)

A row erupted on social media after Allahbadia asked a contestant whether they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their life or join them once and put a stop to it.

"I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry," he wrote in the caption for the video he shared on social media.

“My comment was not just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wished to use my platform and obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here to apologise. I personally had a lapse in judgement. It was not cool on my part,” he said in the video message.

Take a look at the video here:

Allahbadia also addressed concerns raised by supporters of his podcast, which has hosted politicians and senior leaders and for which he received a content creator award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

“The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don't want to be the kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better. That has been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to get better,” he added.

Allahbadia added that he has asked India's Got Latent to remove “insensitive sections” from the episode which featured him.

“I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. All I can say in the end is sorry, I hope you can forgive me as a human being,” he concluded.

Backlash against BeerBiceps

In a recent episode of the comedy show, Allahbadia appeared as a judge along with Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid. In the show, judges usually roast contestants to judge their improv skills and Allahbadia chose an uncomfortable and bizarre question to do so.

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?” he asked. The question even surprised even Raina, who asked, “What the f***?” Raina asked.

The question sparked a wave of backlash against BeerBiceps and Samay Raina's show which has in the past being criticised for its misogynistic and insensitive content. A complaint has also been registered against Allahabadia, social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, comedian Samay Raina, and the organisers of the show India's Got Latent over the alleged use of 'abusive language' on the show.

