'Teri haddiyan bhi todungi': Influencer Apoorva Mukhija faces off with crowd at Delhi college

A viral video shows a social media influencer facing off with a crowd at a Delhi college after they got into an argument during an event. In the video, content creator Apoorva Mukhija, who is popularly known on social media as The Rebel Kid, was seen calling out a group of students in the crowd who were allegedly heckling her while she was on stage during the Under 25 Summit at Delhi Technological University. Content creator Apoorva Mukhija faced off with hecklers at an event in Delhi.(Instagram/therebelkid, X/@defnotaarsh)

Multiple videos filmed by students in the crowd show the influencer, who has over 2.3 million followers on Instagram, warning a group after they kept shouting at her. "100 baar aur todungi aur tu idhr aaja teri haddiyan bhi todungi. Tu idhar udhar bhaag raha tha na chup chupke. Aaja," she said.

The influencer then waits for a response from the man as the crowd keeps cheering her on. "Batameezi kyun kar rha hai," she is heard saying. The camera pans to the man and his friends swiftly rushing away from the crowd.

Take a look at the video here:

After the incident, Apoorva Mukhija shared a video addressing the controversy during the event. The influencer said that she had reached the event with high hopes of interacting with college students and was quite excited to be a part of the summit before the controversial interaction.

She revealed that when she and her friend reached the stage, a group of boys started shouting her ex's name. She ignored them at first but when they persisted she confronted them and said, "Mein bhi Delhi se hoon, tu bahar mil."

"During the QnA round, I asked for him to speak up again about why he was screaming at me. He asked me why I had made a post about a YouTuber who had roasted me in a video. He then tried to get on stage with 6-7 of his boys. The bouncer stopped them but my mood was completely ruined," she said.

Fans support influencer

After the content creator shared her story, many of her fans came out in support of her actions on stage."Your actions were justified, and taking a stand for yourself is also a good move. It doesn't matter if people have a negative view on your reaction but I think that in that moment establishing a strong ground was even more important," said one of them.

"I hate the fact that everyone was just standing there (all the organizers/students/even your friend), and no one tried to stop him. You're brave! It takes courage... it's not easy," wrote another.

A third user said, "Apoorva, I am so glad you spoke up in the moment. You stood up for yourself and gave courage to all the girls who have never been spoken up for. Thank you."