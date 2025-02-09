Samay Raina sends love to Kusha Kapila months after ugly roast on India's Got Latent, quips that she cusses him

Samay Raina and Kusha Kapila grabbed headlines after the comedian’s roast of the actor on Ashish Solanki’s show sparked controversy for being offensive. Now, months after the controversial roast, the comedian has given a shoutout to Kusha in the members-only episode of his show India’s Got Latent. Samay Raina talks about Kusha Kapila in the latest episode of India's Got Latent.

Samay mentions Kusha at India's Got Latent

The latest episode featured a panel with Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and The Rebel Kid AKA Apoorva Makhija. While introducing Apoorva, Samay joked, “Prajakta Koli from Meesho." Apoorva didn’t hold back and responded, “Prajakta Koli will never abuse you to your face." Samay then fired back, saying, “Yes, but Kusha Kapila would," before adding a friendly, “Love you, Kusha yaar,” at the end.

What happened between Kusha and Samay

In an episode of the comedy series Pretty Good Roast Show Season 1, Kusha participated in a roasting session alongside other comedians. However, the evening took an ugly turn when Samay cracked jokes targeting Kusha's marriage and divorce from Zorawar.

The comedian started the roast by calling Kusha a "gold-digger" and, while taking a dig at her divorce, joked, “Kusha has a female dog, who stays with her half the time, and during the other half, remains happy. Just give the dog to Zorawar. Let him have at least one b**ch in his life,” he said in Hindi. His jokes sparked controversy, with many questioning whether the roast had crossed the line into hurtfulness.

Later, Kusha reacted to the controversy in a social media post, writing, “Jokes weren’t shared beforehand (as is done in all roast formats in the West), so I had no idea what was in store for me. Maybe I should have asked for a script and known better, but since friends were involved, I didn’t. Rookie mistake. While I endured some of the really raspy jokes in front of a live audience and technicians, I absolutely was not okay with it being played for millions of people, since some jokes straight-up dehumanized me. It was shockingly unkind." Shortly after, she blocked Samay on social media.

About India’s Got Latent

India’s Got Latent is a talent show hosted by Samay Raina on YouTube. The show has gained immense popularity over time and has been praised for its entertainment value and for providing contestants with a platform to showcase their talents.