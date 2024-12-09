‘Haarsh Limbachiyaa overshadowed Samay Raina’, say fans after ‘best episode’ of India's Got Latent

The latest episode Samay Raina’s online talent show India’s Got Latent, featuring Tony Kakkar, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa as guests, has created a stir on social media. The episode is currently trending number one on YouTube. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa at Samay Raina's show.(Twitter)

(Also Read: Samay Raina mocks backlash for Deepika Padukone joke on show: 'Could you outrage on YouTube so I get some ad revenue')

Though Samay Raina, as usual, impressed the audience with his dark humour, it was Haarsh Lambachiyaa who stole the show. The latest episode of India's Got Latent had Haarsh, Bharti Singh and Tonny Kakkar on the judges panel. Haarsh's sense of humour, while conversing with the contestants and Samay Raina, won the hearts of the audience.

Haarsh Limbachiyya stole the show at India's Got Latent

A YouTube user commented, "Haarsh. We want more of Haarsh on the show. His timing and punches were on point." Another comment read, "Felt like Samay was overshadowed by Haarsh at some instances. Truly a great potential judge on Panel, would love to see him more!!" Another user wrote, "Haarsh just showed his talent. He writes comedy scripts in TV's limits and Aur here is genuinely fun even unfiltered." Netizens also praised Tony Kakkar for being a sport and not getting offended by Samay Raina's jokes on him. One of the comments read, "One minute applause for Tony bhai... For handling all the jokes and singing so beautiful. gem of a person."

The latest episode of India's Got Latent is trending on number one and has received over 6.9 million views in just 16 hours. Fans have already dubbed it the 'best episode'. One of the fans commented, "This was probably the best latent episode till date. The panel was just perfect and complimented each other so well." Another fan commented, "This is what a "Reality" show should be...Unfiltered and genuine reactions..Insane episode Samay Bro."

Here's what happened in India's Got Latent's new episode

The episode 11 had several contestants showcasing their talent, however, two of them became the highlights of the show. Kushal Bhanushali, a stand-up visually-challenged comedian, won over the audience and the judges with his gig and emerged as the winner of the episode. However, another contestant, who showcased his talent of making a new dress on the spot has grabbed negative attention. Netizens are criticising the contestant for cutting a woman (her colleague)'s clothes on stage to make a new dress out of it.

Expressing his excitement about sharing the stage with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Samay Raina took to Instagram and wrote, "I am speechless after this episode. I was just a kid who used to love watching comedy circus and laughter challenge on repeat Sharing stage with @bharti.laughterqueen maam and @haarshlimbachiyaa30 sir was a dream come true in every way for me. I am humbled by your talent, humility and love. I love you so much, I am gonna cry tonight."

He added, "Thank you @tonykakkar for being an absolute sport and cutie. We all love you so much @indiadrew77 bhai ek aur episode jald with Aggu bhai banta hai apna. Love you too."