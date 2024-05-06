Bharti Singh is back at work just a day after hospitalisation: ‘I will finally see my Gola’

Bharti Singh is relieved after coming back home post hospitalisation. The actor has finally been discharged by the doctors after undergoing some tests for her gallbladder pain. Bharti recently posted a vlog in which she expressed happiness over returning home and looked forward to see her son Gola. (Also read: Bharti Singh admitted to hospital, will undergo surgery for gallbladder stone) Bharti Singh is back from hospital after undergoing tests for gallbladder pain.

Bharti Singh to undergo surgery soon

While addressing the concerns of her fans and well-wishers about her health in the vlog, Bharti said, “I am very happy that I am finally going back home. I will finally see my son Gola and meet my family. However, the surgery is still left. There was an infection in the walls of the gallbladder because of the stone, it is finally better and that is how I am getting discharged.” Although the actor is back from the hospital, she must return later. She will have to undergo surgery to address the issue.

Bharti Singh's dedicates emotional vlog to her son

Bharti posted an emotional vlog a few days ago from the hospital in which she said, "No mother, who has a young child, should stay away from them or be in the hospital. Haarsh informed me that he is playing and if he asks where Mom is, they say I am off to shoot! It is just a matter of a few days."

She further added, “May you all always stay healthy, because I have a two-year-old child and I have not even stayed a single night without him and now… There are a lot of people at home, his grandmothers, and aunts, but not me. I am so sorry. Please pray for me that I recover soon and be with him.”

About Bharti Singh

Bharti debuted as a standup comedian with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She later featured in standup comedy shows such as Comedy Circus 3 Ka Tadka, Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, Comedy Nights Bachao and The Kapil Sharma Show. She is married to comedian Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Bharti Singh is currently hosting Dance Deewane 4 and Laughter Chefs.