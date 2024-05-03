Bharti Singh admitted to hospital, will undergo surgery for gallbladder stone

Comedian Bharti Singh has been hospitalized after she experienced severe pain in her stomach for the last few days. Bharti took to her YouTube channel to share the health update with her fans where she shared that she has undergone tests that have shown stones in her gallbladder, for which she will have surgery. (Also read: Bharti Singh opens up about unhealthy work culture in TV: ‘Have seen girls with drips’) Bharti Singh shot her latest vlog from her hospital bed.

Bharti shares health update

Bharti started her vlog from her hospital bed in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. She shared how she had excruciating pain in her stomach for the last few days, but brushed it off initially. But since the pain did not subside, Bharti decided to get herself checked. She was admitted to the hospital and after tests conducted by the doctors, it turns out that she has stones in her gallbladder.

Bharti further expressed her gratitude to the hospital staff for taking care of her. She also grew emotional that she is staying away from her son Gola, and said, “No mother, who has a young child, should stay away from them or be in the hospital. Haarsh informed me that he is playing and if he asks where Mom is, they say I am off to shoot! It is just a matter of few days." Haarsh was also seen in the video, looking concerned.

More details

On Friday, she uploaded a second video on her YouTube channel, where she was seen in the hospital. It was Gola who came to visit her for a few hours with her sister. In the video, the little one is seen looking scared to touch the palm of his mother, as there are needles. Bharti also playfully tells him to say to the hospital staff not to put anymore needles on my mother and Gola repeats the same.

Several fans reacted to the videos and added to the comments, wishing for a speedy recovery. “Get well soon Bharti ma'am. God bless you,” wrote a fan. “Made me cry today! Please please get well soon, can't see you crying. I pray to God to make u fit and healthy asap,” wrote a second fan.