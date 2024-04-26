Bharti Singh opens up about unhealthy work culture in TV: ‘Have seen girls with drips’

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa had guests Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai on the latest episode of their podcast. The actors were there to promote their film Silence... Can You Hear It? During the episode, Bharti and Harsh recounted their experiences working long hours on a set of a television show, where Bharti even shared that she saw female actors shoot scenes while on IV drips. (Also read: Bharti Singh, Rakhi Sawant react to a gun-fire incident outside Salman Khan's house: ‘Aap mere praan lelo') Comedian Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa talked about working long hours without sleep on a set of television shows.

What Bharti said

During the episode, Harsh said that earlier the actors would stay on the set for more than 15 hours and function on minimum hours of sleep. He said in Hindi, “I've seen directors and creatives suffer heart attacks and health issues due to sleep deprivation. People would drink tea, smoke, eat only set food, and suffer from acidity, but wouldn't be able to control it.”

To this, Bharti added, “I've even seen girls working with drips on daily soaps. They were not allowed to go home as the shot was not telecast by then.” Harsh also shared how the directors on those sets were only concerned with getting their perfect shot on camera and did not care if the actors were going through a life-and-death situation. Prachi shared that she used to drink a lot of coffee to survive the day given there were long hours of work.

About Silence 2

Manoj and Prachi-starrer Silence 2 released on Zee5 on April 16. Manoj essayed the role of ACP Avinash Verma. The story of the film revolves around ACP Avinash and his special crime unit racing against time to unravel the mysteries behind a series of murders, ultimately uncovering a larger truth. It also stars Sahil Vaid, Vaquar Shaikh, Dinker Sharma, and Parul Gulati.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place