Did Samay Raina crack a joke about Rekha on KBC 16 in front of Amitabh Bachchan? Know the truth about viral video

Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Bhuvan Bam and Kamiya Jani were the latest special guests on hit quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, season 16. Host Amitabh Bachchan had the best time with the comedians and content creators on the show, as they took turns to win some prize money on the hot seat and regaled him with their unmatched humour. Multiple videos of Samay cracking up Amitabh with his jokes have gone viral on social media over the last week and now, another, more unbelievable one has surfaced. Of course, it is indeed too scandalous to be true. (Also read: Samay Raina says he was only invited to KBC 16 because Amitabh Bachchan hasn't seen his work: 'Agar aapne dekha hota...') Samay Raina was among the four content creator guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16.

'AI getting out of hand'

This video shows Samay ask for Amitabh's Bachchan's permission before launching his next joke. “What is the difference between you and a circle? Neither of you has a Rekha,” Samay is shown to be saying in the video. It ends with laughter from Amitabh Bachchan and Samay looking proud of himself for landing the joke.

The video has got 14 millions views in less than a day.

Fans of the show were shocked to see Samay cracking such a risky joke on the show, considering there used to be rumours of an affair between Amitabh and Rekha in the 80s. “Bro let his intrusive thoughts win,” wrote a person on Instagram. “Bro is now officially banned from KBC,” wrote another. Many asked if the video is even real? It is not. It is generated/tweaked using AI technology.

If you look closely, visuals of Samay's mouth are shown to be glitching when he ‘cracks the joke’. Amitabh's reaction clip is genuine, stitched in from an unrelated part of the actual episode. The voice match, however, too uncanny, which led to all this confusion.

Also, this joke was not a part of the episode at all.

Who is Samay Raina

Samay Raina is a comedian known for his hit YouTube show India's Got Latent. On Saturday, Samay took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his fun interaction with Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 16. Posting the video, he wrote, "Thank you, Sony TV, for this memory of a lifetime."

In the clip, Samay joked about how he was sure that Amitabh Bachchan had never watched his work before. “Sir, I am here for one reason only—that you have never seen any of my work. If you had, Sony would have needed a lifeline instead of me!” he quipped.