Samay Raina says he was only invited to KBC 16 because Amitabh Bachchan hasn't seen his work: 'Agar aapne dekha hota...'

Popular comedian Samay Raina recently appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 16), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Known for his sharp wit and humour, Samay ensured that his time on the hot seat was filled with laughter, quick comebacks, and unforgettable moments. Samay Raina appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

On Saturday, Samay took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his fun interaction with Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 16. Posting the video, he wrote, "Thank you, Sony TV, for this memory of a lifetime."

Samay reveals why he came to KBC 16

In the clip, Samay joked about how he was sure that Amitabh Bachchan had never watched his work before. “Sir, I am here for one reason only—that you have never seen any of my work. If you had, Sony would have needed a lifeline instead of me!” he quipped.

When the topic of lifelines came up, Samay humourously asked if they could use the 50-50 option. Before Amitabh Bachchan could respond, he quickly added, “No, I meant that you tell us the answer, and we divide the winning amount.” His witty remark left the host and audience in splits.

Taking a nostalgic turn, Samay shared a heartfelt memory from his childhood, recalling how he used to watch KBC with his father. “I used to ask him, ‘Should I also apply for KBC?’ And my father would say, ‘It’s not a joke to get on KBC.’ Papa, dekho, mazak karte karte KBC aa gaya (Papa, see, I made it to KBC just by cracking jokes).”

Samay makes Amitabh laugh

Amitabh Bachchan also joined in on the fun, recalling a humourous moment from a previous episode. He shared how he once invited a contestant to his home for lunch, only to later realize that the woman had a family of 35 people. Samay immediately responded, “Then, sir, you should have kept less food and told them—fastest finger first!” His joke had Amitabh Bachchan and the entire audience burst into laughter.

The video ended with Amitabh Bachchan playfully asking Samay if he had ever cracked a joke that didn’t get a laugh. Samay quipped, “Sir, first of all, I’m sad that you asked this question only to me and not anyone else sitting here.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati is celebrating its 25-year milestone, Gyaan Ka Rajat Mahotsav, by honouring visionaries who have redefined storytelling in the digital age. In a special episode celebrating the fusion of talent and technology, Amitabh Bachchan interacted with popular digital creators—Kamiya Jani, Tanmay Bhat, Bhuvan Bam, and Samay Raina.