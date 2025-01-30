KBC 13's Himani Bundela returns to the show, Amitabh Bachchan asks her how her life changed after winning 1 crore

Himani Bundela, who won ₹1 crore during the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2021, is back on the hotseat. Host Amitabh Bachchan will welcome her on the show, currently in its 16th season. Himani Bundela was the show’s first visually impaired crorepati who has focused on supporting disabled students since her big win. (Also read: KBC 13's first crorepati Himani Bundela was apprehensive of how she'd be treated: 'Will they be sympathetic?') Himani Bundela, the first visually impaired winner of Kaun Banega Crorepati, is back on the show.

About Himani's life after win

A primary school teacher, Himani has worked towards the empowerment of differently abled individuals. Winning on KBC provided her with resources to further her efforts. She has stated that she chose not to use her winnings for medical treatment, preferring to invest in initiatives supporting disabled children.

Speaking with Amitabh Bachchan, she reflected on how KBC changed her life, describing it as a transformative experience. She shared that after her victory, her home was filled with celebrations for months and that she had participated in over 400 interviews and public events.

Himani Bundela aims to establish an inclusive coaching center for differently abled children and reinstate her father's business with her winnings.

Himani also complimented Amitabh Bachchan, saying, "Your name is very influential, like the sun. Wherever you go, you radiate light."

Recognition and success

Her work has received recognition from the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, who invited her to present her project and appointed her as the brand ambassador for her initiative. UNICEF has also provided financial aid for her efforts, and she has received the President’s Award for "Best Role Model of the Year."

Himani stated that her victory extended beyond personal success, representing a step forward for many differently abled individuals. Kaun Banega Crorepati airs Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

