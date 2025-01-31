KBC 16: Bhuvan Bam, Kamiya Jani are nervous about Amitabh Bachchan making Reels on Jumma Chumma. Here's why

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan sees digital creators as guests. The season 16 of the show features a new episode with Kamiya Jani, Tanmay Bhat, Bhuvan Bam, and Samay Raina talking to Amitabh about their work and his legacy. (Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Samay Raina tells Amitabh Bachchan he deserves a 'hissa' in his property. Here's why) Tanmay Bhat, Kamiya Jani and Amitabh Bachchan with Samay Raina and Bhuvan Bam on the sets of KBC 16.

Amitabh Bachchan on the digital world

On the completion of 25 years, KBC is hosting Gyaan Ka Rajat Mahotsav by honouring visionaries who have redefined storytelling in the digital age. In a special episode featuring the above mentioned influencers, Amitabh acknowledges the impact of the digital revolution. He said, “The digital world is that kingdom where all creators are kings.”

In a hilarious moment, he asked the creators sitting with him how he can ‘increase his followers and viewers’. “How can people all around the world talk about me?” he asked, to which Bhuvan responded, “Sir, the question is incorrect. All four of us combined barely have 30 million followers, while you alone boast 37.5 million on Instagram. If anything, we need tips from you! Sir, you’re beyond social media—there isn’t a single person who doesn’t know Amitabh Bachchan”

Kamiya pitched in and joked that Amitabh will make them all jobless if he posted a reel of him dancing on Instagram, “Without even trying, you have so many followers. If you post a dance video of Jumma Chumma on Instagram, all of us would be left jobless!”

Kamiya on meeting Amitabh Bachchan

Kamiya also posted pictures from her shooting for KBC on her Instagram, pumped that she met Amitabh. She wrote, “I first touched his feet and then pinched myself, just to be sure I am not dreaming. So guys, this HAPPENED for real! I made it to the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati!”

She added, “We shot for 3 hours and not a single frown, extremely attentive, made each one of us feel so special.” The KBC episode featuring her, Buvan, Tanmay and Samay will air on Sony Entertainment Television on January 31 at 9 pm. The show airs Monday to Friday.