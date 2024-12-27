'Followed my heart, have no regrets', says Bhuvan Bam of BBkiVines

In the latest episode of HT's The Impossible Show: The Incredible Stories of Bharat's Superheroes, hosted by entrepreneur Ritesh Agarwal, the spotlight shone on Bhuvan Bam, one of India’s most cherished digital content creators with the wildly successful Youtube channel ‘BBkiVines’. Ritesh Agarwal in conversation with Bhuvan Bam on HT's The Impossible Show

The Impossible Show, which premiered on November 11 with Manoj Bajpayee, celebrates the rise of Bharat through candid conversations with several successful individuals across entertainment, sports and business.

This engaging conversation with Bhuvan was more than a mere recounting of success—it was a deep dive into his philosophy, struggles, and serendipitous moments that have shaped his incredible journey - from singing at a Moti Mahal restaurant in Delhi, to producing and starring on his own movies today. Watch the full episode below for a laugh riot,

From Struggles to Stardom

Bhuvan candidly shared the pivotal moments that defined his rise to fame. One of the most striking anecdotes was his eviction from a rented apartment the day before his birthday in 2012. Describing it as his lowest point, he said, “That day, I promised myself that if I ever moved ahead in life, I would tell this story in every interview.” This moment of adversity became the bedrock of his resilience and determination.

Creativity and Staying True

Ritesh and Bhuvan explored the challenges of staying authentic in a world driven by metrics and trends. Bhuvan emphasised, “I started because I love entertaining people and telling stories. The moment you let pressure take over, it reflects in your work.” This ethos of staying true to one’s passion resonated deeply throughout the conversation.

Luck, Gut Feelings, and Monumental Outcomes

Bhuvan shared a poignant example of how seemingly insignificant decisions can lead to monumental outcomes. Recalling a spontaneous decision to engage with the NBA years ago, he revealed how this culminated in an unforgettable moment: singing the Indian national anthem at an NBA game in Mumbai.

“It’s about being at the right place at the right time,” he remarked, emphasising the role of luck and gut feelings in shaping his career.

Navigating Criticism and Maintaining Balance

Discussing the highs and lows of fame, Bhuvan reflected on how he copes with criticism. One of his videos, which garnered significant dislikes, remains a reminder to him of the unpredictable nature of creative work.

“It’s important to take criticism in stride and remind yourself why you started in the first place,” he said.

Aspirations Beyond Digital Platforms

As the conversation delved into future aspirations, Bhuvan expressed his dream of working in cinema. “Like every other kid, I would want to do a movie. If given the chance to work under a visionary director, I’d give my best for 40 days on set,” he shared, his eyes lighting up with excitement.

