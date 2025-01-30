Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Samay Raina tells Amitabh Bachchan he deserves a 'hissa' in his property. Here's why

Comedian Samay Raina, along with Tanmay Bhatt and Bhuvan Bam, is all set to grace Amitabh Bachchan’s reality quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The promo of the upcoming episode shows the superstar praising Samay after he makes him laugh with his jokes. Samay Raina jokes he deserves a 'hissa' in Amitabh Bachchan's property.

Samay Raina asks Amitabh for ‘property mein hissa’

The recent promo features Samay Raina requesting Amitabh to recite his famous dialogue from Shahenshah. After the superstar quotes, "Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah," Samay jokes, "Aapne beta bana hi diya hai toh property mei thoda hissa? (If you've made me your son, then how about a share in your property?)" while folding his hands in jest.

The host and superstar praised Samay and said, "Mujhe 25 saal ho gaye, itna hum kabhi nahi hase jitna aaj hase hain (I have been hosting this show for 25 years, and I have never laughed as much as I did today)."

Samay also shared a funny anecdote about trying to sneak into Amitabh's famous Juhu home, Jalsa, only to be chased off by security. He humorously claimed that the guards not only beat him up, but also his grandmother. As the segment wrapped up, Samay expressed his astonishment at sitting with such a legendary figure, saying, "Mujhe believe nahi ho raha sir, aapko humare saath baithna pad raha hai (I can't believe you have to sit with us)."

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the promo. One comment read, "The crossover we didn’t know we needed." Another wrote, "This is crazy!" while someone else added, "This is going to be fun!"

About Samay Raina

Samay is a comedian and YouTuber who gained popularity after winning Comicstaan Season 2 in 2019 along with Akash Gupta. He later became known for his online chess streams featuring grandmasters like Viswanathan Anand, Hikaru Nakamura, and Vidit Gujrathi. His humorous and engaging chess content played a significant role in popularizing the game among Indian audiences. He now entertains viewers with his show, India's Got Latent, which he launched on YouTube last year.