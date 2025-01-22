Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he agreed to host Kaun Banega Crorepati: ‘My family called it a big mistake’

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted reality quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati celebrated its 25th anniversary in the recent episode. On this special occasion, the superstar shared the story behind his decision to host the show and recalled how his family initially called it a “big mistake.” Amitabh Bachchan says his family called hosting KBC a 'big mistake'.

Here's how Big B agreed to host KBC

The episode began with the host welcoming the audience to celebrate Kaun Banega Crorepati's silver jubilee. It was followed by heartfelt wishes from celebrities like Kajol, AR Rahman, and Abhishek Bachchan, celebrating the show’s 25-year milestone.

During the episode, Big B shared a fascinating story about his initial reaction to the concept of hosting KBC. When the idea was first introduced to him, he admitted to feeling completely confused and unsure about how the show would work. To help him understand the format better, the production team arranged for him to visit the LC Studio in London, where the game was being played.

After witnessing the lively energy and enthusiasm of the setup, he told the KBC team that he would only agree to host the show if they could recreate the same atmosphere in India. Reflecting further, Amitabh shared some lesser-known details, revealing that he had no formal preparation for the show. He recalled, "The makers didn't notice my heartbeat, and the camera didn’t capture my legs shaking on the first day. I had no idea what was going to happen. I decided to speak whatever came to mind."

Amitabh Bachchan reveals family's reaction to hosting KBC

Big B also opened up about his family's initial reaction when he announced his decision to host KBC. He said, "When I told my family members that I was going to host KBC, I won’t name anyone, but some of them said, 'You are making a big mistake. People see you on the big screen, and now they'll see you on the small screen?' I didn't listen to them and went ahead. And here I am, sitting in this chair for the past 25 years."

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. Big B's portrayal of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi drama won hearts, and the film became a massive success, grossing over ₹1,000 crore worldwide.