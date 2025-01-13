Amitabh Bahchan is shocked to learn his lookalike fooled fans, caused traffic jam: 'Hamare naam se kya kya ho raha hai'

A new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 shows a contestant regaling Amitabh Bachchan with his chance encounter with a lookalike of the actor. The superstar is shocked to learn how the lookalike not only had fans convinced he was the real Amitabh but caused a traffic jam at the spot. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan talks about love marriages in his family on KBC 16: ‘Desh ke har kone kone se byaah kar laaye hai’) Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of KBC 16.

KBC 16 contestant shares story of Amitabh Bachchan's doppelganger

The promo shows a contestant on the hot seat recount his experience of meeting the doppelganger. A car salesman by profession, the contestant tells the host, "This gentleman who looked exactly like you came to our showroom. Coincidentally, I was the one who sold him the car. There was a huge traffic jam outside because people were convinced Mr Bachchan is here. There was a huge crowd. The entire staff of the showroom clicked selfies with him."

As a shocked Amitabh looked on, the contestant continued, "On meeting him, I felt I am actually meeting you, sir." Amitabh then responded in jest, "Hamare naam se na jaane kya kya ho raha hai (What all is happening in my name)," leading to the contestant and the audience laughing.

KBC 16 airs on Sony Entertainment Television every weeknight at 9 pm. The episodes are also available to stream on SonyLIV.

Amitabh Bachchan's recent work

Amitabh was seen in two successful films in 2024. He first starred in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, his first Telugu film in five years. The film grossed ₹1100 crore worldwide and was one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year. He was next seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan, his first Tamil film ever. This was not a commercial success, grossing over ₹260 crore against a ₹300 crore budget.