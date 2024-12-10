Amitabh Bachchan talks about love marriages in his family on KBC 16: ‘Desh ke har kone kone se byaah kar laaye hai’

Amitabh Bachchan is often seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with the contestants of KBC and even giving them advice. This week, on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Big B will share an example of himself and his family to explain the importance of love and breaking societal barriers. Amitabh Bachchan talks about love marriages in his family.

The viewers will be introduced to Ashutosh Singh, a software developer from Vadodara, Gujarat. The contestant reveals that coming on KBC had been a long-standing wish, especially because of his love marriage. “I’ve not been talking to my parents for five years. I know they watch KBC regularly, so it was important for me to come here so I can talk to you about this and maybe they can listen to us,” Ashutosh says. Amitabh, deeply moved, responds, “I hope that after watching today’s episode, your parents will talk to you again, and you can have the conversation you’ve been longing for.”

Amitabh Bachchan on love marriages is his family

Amitabh then adds, “Hum hai Uttar Pradesh ke, par chale gaye Bengal. Hamare bhai saab jo hai woh Sindhi parivaar main pahunch gaye, hamari beti Punjabi parivaar mein aur bitwa, aap toh jaante hai… Mangalore. Babuji bola kartein the pehle, “Desh ke har kone kone se byaah kar ke laaye hai sabko (I am from Uttar Pradesh but went to Bengal, my brother is married into a Sindhu family, my daughter is married into a Punjabi family and my son, you already know, Mangalore. My father used to say we have brought one daughter-in-law from every part of the country," he laughs.

Amitabh's candid thought about Hrithik Roshan

The contestant, who is an ardent fan of Hrithik Roshan, recalls his childhood memories of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. It was Hrithik’s debut film. He says, “When his first movie released, we would get posters, and I used to go to the theatre with my friends. I hung the poster in my room and would watch it all the time, trying to copy his dance moves."

Ashutosh fondly remembers how his teachers used to give him pictures of Hrithik Roshan as a reward when he completed his homework. “If someone says I resemble him even 2 percent, I feel so happy,” Ashutosh adds with a smile. Amitabh also shares a candid thought about working with Hrithik Roshan and says, “He is a very ordinary human being, as you said, and he dances wonderfully.”