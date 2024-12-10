Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amitabh Bachchan talks about love marriages in his family on KBC 16: ‘Desh ke har kone kone se byaah kar laaye hai’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 10, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan makes a rare comment about love marriages in his family on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 while bonding with a contestant.

Amitabh Bachchan is often seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with the contestants of KBC and even giving them advice. This week, on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Big B will share an example of himself and his family to explain the importance of love and breaking societal barriers.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about love marriages in his family.
Amitabh Bachchan talks about love marriages in his family.

(Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan reacts as Pushpa star Allu Arjun praises his graceful acting ‘at this age’: You give me more than I…)

The viewers will be introduced to Ashutosh Singh, a software developer from Vadodara, Gujarat. The contestant reveals that coming on KBC had been a long-standing wish, especially because of his love marriage. “I’ve not been talking to my parents for five years. I know they watch KBC regularly, so it was important for me to come here so I can talk to you about this and maybe they can listen to us,” Ashutosh says. Amitabh, deeply moved, responds, “I hope that after watching today’s episode, your parents will talk to you again, and you can have the conversation you’ve been longing for.”

Amitabh Bachchan on love marriages is his family

Amitabh then adds, “Hum hai Uttar Pradesh ke, par chale gaye Bengal. Hamare bhai saab jo hai woh Sindhi parivaar main pahunch gaye, hamari beti Punjabi parivaar mein aur bitwa, aap toh jaante hai… Mangalore. Babuji bola kartein the pehle, “Desh ke har kone kone se byaah kar ke laaye hai sabko (I am from Uttar Pradesh but went to Bengal, my brother is married into a Sindhu family, my daughter is married into a Punjabi family and my son, you already know, Mangalore. My father used to say we have brought one daughter-in-law from every part of the country," he laughs.

Amitabh's candid thought about Hrithik Roshan

The contestant, who is an ardent fan of Hrithik Roshan, recalls his childhood memories of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. It was Hrithik’s debut film. He says, “When his first movie released, we would get posters, and I used to go to the theatre with my friends. I hung the poster in my room and would watch it all the time, trying to copy his dance moves."

Ashutosh fondly remembers how his teachers used to give him pictures of Hrithik Roshan as a reward when he completed his homework. “If someone says I resemble him even 2 percent, I feel so happy,” Ashutosh adds with a smile. Amitabh also shares a candid thought about working with Hrithik Roshan and says, “He is a very ordinary human being, as you said, and he dances wonderfully.”

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On