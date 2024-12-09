Amitabh Bachchan reacts as Pushpa star Allu Arjun praises his graceful acting ‘at this age’: You give me more than I…

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has reacted after Pushpa star Allu Arjun showered praises on him. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Amitabh called himself a fan of Arjun. The veteran actor also wrote that Allu Arjun "give me more than I deserve". In a recent interview, Arjun called the actor graceful, adding that Amitabh "inspires" him the most. (Also Read | Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Allu Arjun film beats Wicked to become 2nd highest grosser this weekend) Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun praised each other.

Arjun lauded Amitabh recently

Recently an X user shared a clip of Arjun from an interview. He was asked which Bollywood actor inspires him the most. Arjun said, "Amitabh ji inspires me the most. He has a long span of career. I absolutely adore the megastar of the country, Amitabh ji. We have all grown up watching his films. He has got a lot of impact on us in the growing years."

"So one word if I've to say I'll say I'm a huge ardent fan of Amitabhji. Even till date at this age such a big age also I keep thinking even if I get really old I should still be acting like how gracefully Amitabh ji has been doing it. If you are 60-70-80, you should work as beautifully as Amitabh ji does," he added.

How Amitabh has now reacted

Amitabh shared the post on X and wrote, "#AlluArjun ji .. so humbled by your gracious words .. you give me more than I deserve .. we are all such huge fans of your work and talent .. may you continue to inspire us all .. my prayers and wishes for your continued success!"

Arjun calls Amitabh ‘super hero’

Responding to it, Arjun tweeted, "Amitabh ji (folded hands emoji)… you are our super hero … and listening to words like this from you is surreal . Thank you for your kind words , generous compliments and heart full wishes … Humbled by your humility."

About Pushpa 2

Arjun is currently enjoying the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule as it continues its historic and record-breaking run in cinemas. The Sukumar-directed film is a sequel to 2021's Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.