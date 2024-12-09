Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Allu Arjun film beats Wicked to become 2nd highest grosser this weekend

Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Sukumar's action thriller, starring Allu Arjun, is going from strength to strength not only at the domestic box office but also worldwide. As per Variety, the Telugu film earned $92.5 million at the global box office in the extended opening weekend, from Thursday, December 5 to Sunday, December 8. (Also Read – Pushpa 2 The Rule: Kochi theatre screens second half of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film without showing first half) Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Allu Arjun film becomes the 2nd highest grosser this weekend

Pushpa 2 beats Wicked

In the process, Pushpa 2 beat John M Chu's Universal Pictures musical fantasy Wicked, starring Ariana Grande, to become the second highest grosser at the worldwide box office this past weekend. It lags behind only Disney's animated musical adventure film Moana 2. Wicked added $67.7 million in its four-day collection globally, from Thursday to Sunday, still about $25 million behind Pushpa: The Rule, as per Box Office Mojo.

Pushpa 2 also surpassed Ridley Scott's action epic Gladiator II, starring Paul Mescal, at the worldwide box office this past extended weekend. It ranks at the #2 spot, behind Moana 2, which earned $164.70 million at the global box office in the same time frame, as per Box Office Mojo. This milestone of Pushpa has now made it the third highest Indian grosser of 2024 worldwide, after Nag Ashwin's Telugu dystopian sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, which currently stands at $141 million, and Amar Kaushik's Bollywood horror comedy Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, which has earned $103 million globally.

About Pushpa 2

The sequel to the 2021 action film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, features Allu Arjun reprising his role as crime kingpin Pushpa Raj and chronicles his battles against police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil. The sequel also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who has reprised her role as Pushpa's wife Srivalli. Back home, Pushpa 2 has earned ₹529.5 crore at the box office in four days since release.

Pushpa: The Rise fetched Allu Arjun a National Award for Best Actor, the first for any Telugu actor. The threequel, Pushpa: The Rampage, will go on floors soon.