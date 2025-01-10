KBC 16 contestant tells Amitabh Bachchan ‘no one wants to marry their daughter to me’ as host asks about his plans

In the new episode of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, viewers will be introduced to Pavitra Lal from West Bengal. Pavitra, who works at a diagnostic center, shares his heartfelt story on the show, revealing his urgent need for money. The superstar will also be seen explaining why he is fond of Sourav Ganguly. Amitabh Bachchan with contestant Pavitra Lal in KBC 16.

Pavitra Lal talks about his financial struggles

Amitabh Bachchan asks Pavitra Lal, “My best wishes are with you; but have you ever thought about what you’ll do if you get the money?” To which Pavitra highlights how he is unable to get married due to financial struggles and says, “I need 25-30 lakh. I have a loan, and my father has passed away. The house is falling apart, so it’s causing some problems and needs maintenance. Also, my mother is often ill, and there are medical expenses for her. I’m also not married yet, my salary is low, and that’s why no one wants me to marry their daughter.”

Amitabh Bachchan hails Sourav Ganguly's leadership skills

During the segment where audience members ask questions, Amitabh Bachchan also reveals why he is so fond of Sourav Ganguly. He says, “I am also very fond of Sourav Ganguly. It is believed that when Sourav Ganguly became the captain, there was a different kind of energy in the team. I can’t forget that moment when he was playing abroad and after they won, he took off his shirt and waved it around... He made it clear, ‘We are India.’ You can see it during the commentary as well when players from the other team keep praising their own team. But Sourav Da is never like that, he is neutral, and sometimes he even gives them a scolding. He has a lot of strength.”



In 2024, Amitabh Bachchan impressed audiences with his performance in Kalki 2898 AD as Ashwatthama. The film, also starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, became a massive hit at the box office, collecting over ₹1000 crore worldwide. In his last release, Vettaiyan, Amitabh Bachchan reunited with Rajinikanth on screen. However, the film failed to meet the expectations of the audience and opened to mixed reviews.