Amitabh Bachchan kept filming Kaala Patthar despite getting sprayed with contaminated water which affected his health

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16 contestant Kaushalendra Pratap Singh has shared an incident highlighting the resilience of show host and actor Amitabh Bachchan. He shared that during the shooting for Kaala Patthar (1979), contaminated water was sprayed on Amitabh, which adversely affected his health. Kaushalendra said that despite this, Amitabh continued filming without taking a break. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan talks about love marriages in his family on KBC 16: ‘Desh ke har kone kone se byaah kar laaye hai’) Amitabh Bachchan starred in the 1979 film Kalaa Patthar.

KBC contestant lauds Amitabh's commitment

Kaushalendra is a resident of Jharkhand's Dhanbad and works as a mediator between the government and coal buyers. He said, “Speaking of coal, I remember that you shot for Kaala Patthar after the Jharia Chasnala disaster, an incident that still resonates with many.”

Amitabh and Kaala Patthar

He went on to explain that the incident occurred due to a dam burst. During the shooting, contaminated water was sprayed on Amitabh, adversely affecting his health. Despite this, he continued filming without taking a break, demonstrating extraordinary dedication and resilience. Kaushalendra then shared that Amitabh's father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, had written about this incident in a book.

More about Kaala Patthar

Kaala Patthar is a 1979 action drama directed by Yash Chopra. The film is based on the Chasnala mining disaster. It stars Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakhee Gulzar, Shatrughan Sinha, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Prem Chopra, and Parikshit Sahni. The film also has guest appearances by Sanjeev Kumar and Poonam Dhillon.

Amitabh's practice inspired by Mahabharata

In the episode, Kaushalendra also said that a book mentioned an interesting habit that Amitabh practices, he always faces north while eating. This practice was linked to the Mahabharata, which says, "One who eats facing north attains the truth." Amitabh's late father and great poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan had written, "I think I need truth, and Amitabh needs longevity." He had suggested that if Amitabh sat in his place while eating, they might both benefit from an exchange of truth and longevity.

Amitabh on truth, longevity

In response, Amitabh replied, “No, if I have to choose between truth and longevity, I would not want to gain longevity at the cost of truth.” Amitabh also shared, “Our dining table at home was round. When I sat, I faced the north, while Babuji sat facing the east.”

KBC 16 airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.