Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Fans are awestruck by Amitabh Bachchan's fitness at 82 as he tries taekwondo kicks. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan is game when it comes to interacting with and knowing more about the interests of the contestants on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The veteran actor recently showed keen interest in how a young contestant learnt taekwondo kicks, and went ahead to try if he could do it too. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan regrets inviting Abhishek Bachchan to Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Watch promo) Amitabh Bachchan in a still from the episode.

Amitabh tries a taekwondo kick

In a clip from the episode that has since been shared on X, the 82 year-old star was seen getting down from his seat to ask the girl contestant to show a taekwondo kick. At first, the girl seemed hesitant to demonstrate the kick right in front of the star, but on further insistence, she complied.

Amitabh seemed impressed and asked how she did it. The girl showed that one has to put the knee up first and then the kick. Amitabh tried it immediately, delivering an impressive kick, which garnered a loud cheer from the audience.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the clip, a fan said, “Wow! Even at 82, he is so fit!” A second fan commented, “BigB proves he is still unbeatable at this age. Look at his fitness!” “At the age of 82 what an energy & fitness level! It is mind-blowing!” said a fan.

Meanwhile, another fan expressed worry and wrote: “This is praise worthy. However, he must keep his health and safety in mind at all times. This reminds me the several years back when he got seriously inadvertently got injured by one of his co-actors.” The fan was referring to the incident that took place nearly 40 years ago, when Amitabh suffered a severe injury while shooting an action sequence with Puneet Issar in Bengaluru for Coolie.

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan and Kalki 2898 AD. In Vettaiyan, he worked with Rajinikanth on screen after a gap of three decades. It released in theatres on October 10 on the occasion of Dusshera. He will be next seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama Section 84.