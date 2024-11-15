Amitabh Bachchan regrets inviting Abhishek Bachchan to Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Watch promo

Amitabh Bachchan will navigate familial territory this Friday on his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, will appear as the special guest, and will be seen promoting his new movie, I Want To Talk. But if the promo of the episode is anything to go by, Amitabh is regretting his decision. (Also Read: Simi Garewal defends Abhishek Bachchan amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai; Farah Khan agrees with her) Abhishek Bachchan and Amtabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

What's in the promo?

Sony Entertainment Telvision shared the promo on its official Instagram handle on Thursday evening. It starts with Abhishek seated in the coveted hot seat, facing his father. Abhishek keeps trolling Amitabh with his mimicry of screaming “ ₹7 crore” whenever a contestant wins the top prize on the quiz show. He says Amitabh can't help but scream “ ₹7 crore” even when he's having a meal with his family at home. Amitabh is amused and ends up saying, “Galti kar di inko yahan bula ke (It was a mistake inviting him here)."

Abhishek's I Want To Talk director Shoojit Sircar can be spotted laughing among the studio audience in the promo as well. Interestingly, while the film marks the first time Shoojit is collaborating with Abhsihek, he has worked with Amitabh Bachchan four times – on his yet-unreleased first film, Shoebite, Piku (2015), Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's courtroom drama Pink (2016), in which Shoojit was the Creative Producer, and most recently, Gulabo Sitabo (2020).

About I Want To Talk

I Want To Talk also stars Johny Lever and Ahilya Bamroo. Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, the slice-of-life drama is set to hit the screens on November 22, the same day that KBC's special episode with Abhishek will air at 9 pm.

After I Want To Talk, Abhishek will also be seen in Remo D'Souza's dance film Be Happy, Tarun Mansukhani's ensemble comedy Housefull 5, and as the chief antaginist in Sujoy Ghosh's crime drama King, in which he'll lock horns with Shah Rukh Khan's titular character. Meanwhile, Amitabh, last seen in Vettaiyan, will next star in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama Section 84.