Simi Garewal defends Abhishek Bachchan amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai; Farah Khan agrees with her

However, Simi's post was met with intense backlash, prompting her to delete it.

Simi, who shares a close bond with the Bachchan family, recently took to her Instagram to defend Abhishek amid extra-marital affair rumours.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday night to show her support for Abhishek. She posted a snippet from her talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, featuring Abhishek, calling him the ‘nicest men’ in Bollywood.

“I think everyone who knows Abhishek personally will agree he is among the nicest men in Bollywood. Good values and innate decency," she captioned the post featuring Abhishek.

In the clip, Abhishek is talking about staying loyal. “I personally feel that as a man, if you commit to a woman, even if you are her boyfriend, you should be loyal to her. Because you won’t like it if she wasn’t loyal to you. Men are usually accused of being very disloyal; I have never been able to understand that, and I don’t agree with it. It disgusts me," he had said on the show.

Farah reacted to the post, writing, “I fully agree. He is just the nicest guy!”

However, the post didn’t go down well with many social media users, who came forward to slam the actor.

Several users called out Simi for taking one’s side through the post amid speculations of a troubled marriage. One of the comments read, “Very controversial time to put out this… Not fair yaa”. One social media user accused her of "protecting” Abhishek and ignoring Aishwarya. Simi deleted the post after getting trolled for it.

All about the separation rumours

The rumours about trouble between Aishwarya and the Bachchan family started in July 2024 during Anant Ambani’s wedding. It started when Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya arrived separately for the wedding. The rest of the Bachchan clan - Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter Shweta, grandson Agastya Nanda, and granddaughter Navya Naveli made an appearance together.

The rumours gathered steam after Abhishek or the Bachchan family did not wish Aishwarya on her birthday earlier this month. They are yet to make a statement on the buzz.

They got married to each other in 2007. They share a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born on November 16, 2011.