Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing 1 crore watch after admiring Anant Ambani’s timepiece

Mark Zuckerberg was spotted wearing a luxury Patek Philippe wrist watch worth over ₹1 crore in a picture he shared on Instagram recently. The Meta CEO, currently the world’s third richest person, responded to an Instagram user’s comment to confirm the make and model of his classic timepiece. Mark Zuckerberg was spotted wearing a Patek Philippe wrist watch worth over ₹ 1 crore(Instagram/@zuck)

Mark Zuckerberg’s Patek Philippe watch

On September 2, Mark Zuckerberg shared a photograph that shows him with his arm draped around wife Priscilla Chan. Visible in the picture is his wrist watch, which enthusiasts identified as a timepiece from prestigious Swiss brand Patek Philippe, known for creating some of the world’s most expensive and exclusive watches.

An Instagram user asked Zuckerberg “Patek Philippe which reference?”, to which the billionaire responded “5236P.”

A "reference" refers to a specific model or design within the brand's lineup, and 5236P stands for Patek Philippe Calatrava Perpetual Calendar - a luxury watch that combines classic Calatrava design with a perpetual calendar function.

The Patek Philippe website does not reveal the price of the watch, as is the norm with most high-end goods. However, other sources on the internet indicate that it costs between $120,000 to $150,000 (more than ₹1 crore) depending upon the model, materials and additional features.

Details of the wrist watch were recently revealed by the Watch Newz Instagram page.

When Zuckerberg admired Anant Ambani’s watch

Zuckerberg’s picture with his Patek Philippe Calatrava Perpetual Calendar was shared on Instagram months after the Meta CEO was filmed admiring Indian heir Anant Ambani’s watch during his pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar.

In videos that had surfaced online back in March, Zuckerberg and his wife were seen admiring Anant Ambani’s watch.

“You know, I never really wanted to get a watch. But…I might want that,” Zuckerberg told the Reliance scion during the interaction. He also asked Ambani about the watchmaker, who responded saying he was wearing a Richard Mille creation.

According to reports, Anant Ambani was sporting a Richard Mille RMS-10 Tourbillon Koi Fish. Crafted in 18 carat rose gold and adorned with diamonds, the watch features a 3D design of koi fish. The exact price of the timepiece is not known, but enthusiasts say that it costs at least USD 1 million, if not more ( ₹8.4 crore roughly).