First look at Abhishek Bachchan in Shoojit Sircar's I Want to Talk trailer; fans say ‘National award loading’

The much-anticipated trailer for Shoojit Sircar's indie film I Want to Talk, starring Abhishek Bachchan, dropped earlier today. With a screenplay penned by Ritesh Shah who is renowned for his sharp, witty dialogue and unconventional storytelling, the film also boasts a diverse cast — veteran comedian Johny Lever and influencer Ahilya Bamroo, who makes her debut on the big screen with the film. Abhishek Bachchan and Ahilya Bamroo

The trailer kicks off with Abhishek Bachchan’s character, Arjun, struggling to speak after a neck surgery. His daughter, played by Ahilya Bamroo, is right by his side as he faces a whole new reality where communicating is a major challenge. The trailer wraps up with a voice asking, When you get your life back, what will you do, Arjun?” With such an intriguing premise, the trailer taps into the emotional heart of the story, exploring the delicate nuances of human connection and the struggle to keep going.

Internet's expectations

So what does the internet think of this melancholic yet surprisingly humorous trailer? With overwhelmingly positive reactions, many netizens lauded the creative calibre of Shoojit — the mastermind behind heartfelt films like Vicky Donor, Piku and Sardar Udham. “Man, Shoojit might be one of the few Indian directors who has actually mastered the art of colour grading a movie to elevate the experience. It brings such a polished look to it that it almost never feels like a Bollywood movie,” said a fan on Reddit. Shoojit's trademark artistic nuances stand out in the trailer, promising what is sure to be yet another feather in his cap.“Vicky Donor, Piku, October, Sardar Udham and now I want to Talk. Staying in the world of medicine & hospital or any medical condition and melancholy around it seems to be Shoojit Sircars favourite sub genre. The amount of details he explores is phenomenal to watch,” said another fan.

Other film-buffs were super excited about Abhishek's return to the big screen. His character Arjun, who finds himself at an unexpected crossroads, felt like it was written for Bachchan — one of the most versatile actors in the industry. Unlike his stoic performance in Guru (2007) or the more whimsical characters he’s played in films like Ludo (2020), I Want to Talk gave us a much more poignant side of the actor.“Looks like a painstaking portrayal Abhishek. I so look forward to it's viewing. Your artistry should do wonders to the heart warming storyline. Heartfelt congratulations. My very best and warm regards. God bless you and family,” said a fan on Instagram. “I am sure it will leave us emotional. Your acting is going to be top-notch, I am sure,” said another,” was another's comment. Another went so far as to say, “National award loading AB❤️.”

I Want To Talk will be released in theatres worldwide on November 22, 2024. The movie is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under the Rising Sun Films and Kino Works banners. Abhishek was last seen in the sports drama Ghoomer (2023) which was directed by R Balki.