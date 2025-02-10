'Cancel karwa ke…': Gaurav Taneja reacts after backlash over Ranveer Allahbadia's viral joke

Amid row over a crass joke made by podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps on comedian Samay Raina's internet show India's Got Latent, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka FlyingBeast has hit out at the comedian. FlyingBeast aka Gaurav Taneja reacted sharply to Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent.

A complaint has also been registered against Allahabadia, social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, comedian Samay Raina, and the organisers of the show India's Got Latent over the alleged use of 'abusive language' on the show.

The row erupted after Allahbadia, who has had hosted several politicians on his podcast and was awarded Disruptor of the Year award by PM Modi last year, asked a contestant whether they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their life or join them once and put a stop to it.

The joke sparked backlash from social media users as well as other YouTubers and artists. "Lagta hai Samay Raina poore YoutubeIndia ko cancel karwa ke hi maanega (Looks like Samay Raina will stop only after getting the entire YouTubeIndia cancelled)," he said in a post on X, tagging the comedian.

What happened on India's Got Latent

In a recent episode of the comedy show, Allahbadia appeared as a judge along with Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid. In the show, judges usually roast contestants to judge their improv skills and Allahbadia chose an uncomfortable and bizarre question to do so.

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?” he asked. The question even surprised even Raina, who asked, “What the f***?” Raina asked.

The question has now sparked a wave of backlash against BeerBiceps and Samay Raina's show which has in the past being criticised for its misogynistic and insensitive content. Social media users are calling for the show to be stopped and demanding action against those appearing on it as judges.

