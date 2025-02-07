‘Maza ata’: Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja admits what would have happened if Ashneer Grover was still on Shark Tank India

YouTuber Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja recently appeared on Shark Tank India Season 4 to pitch his fitness and wellness brand, BeastLife. However, he got rejected by the sharks. Gaurav recently participated in a panel discussion at IIT Delhi with InShorts' Azhar Iqubal, where he talked about his experience on the show and what would have happened if Ashneer Grover was there on the show. (Also read: Shark Tank India: Namita Thapar calls out pitchers for inflating their numbers, says it is an ‘integrity issue') Gaurav Taneja appeared on Shark Tank India to pitch his product BeastLife.

What Gaurav said

During the discussion, both Gaurav and Azhar Iqubal were asked about Shark Tank India. Azhar Iqubal shared that it is not essential that he needs to understand all the business that comes at him. But he tries to invest in those he can understand, and he chooses that with care. Gaurav shared that he finds Azhar very ‘cute’. When someone from the crowd shouted Anupam’s name, Gaurav said, “Woh bhi bahut pyaare hain. Pyaar hamara hai, aisa nahi hai (He is also lovely, but the love is from my end).”

Gaurav on Ashneer

When someone from the crowd said that Ashneer Grover should have been there and that their interaction could have been done, Gaurav said, “Haan maja ata, aur maza ata thoda! Sony TV ko cut karne mein (It could have been fun definitely. But Sony TV would have cut our interaction).”

During the pitch, Gaurav was seen with his business partner Raj Gupta. He sought ₹1 crore in exchange for a 1% equity stake in the startup, which focuses on easily digestible protein supplements. Anupam Mittal did not seem pleased with the pitch, and told him: “You are a good influencer, but you can’t outsource entrepreneurship.”

Earlier Gaurav had taken to his YouTube channel to clear the air around his sales figures, that he does not earn ₹1 crore in one hour. It is an amount that represents the revenue and not the profit.