Shark Tank India: Namita Thapar calls out pitchers for inflating their numbers, says it is an ‘integrity issue’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 24, 2025 06:58 PM IST

Namita Thapar did not buy into the financial assessment of a pitcher during a recent episode of Shark Tank India 4. 

Business reality television show Shark Tank India has grown in popularity over the years, with its fourth season currently streaming on SonyLIV. Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Ritesh Agarwal, Kunal Bahl and Aman Gupta are the sharks in the fourth season.

Shark Tank's Namita Thapar became frustrated about the transparency of a pitcher's financial report.
Shark Tank's Namita Thapar became frustrated about the transparency of a pitcher's financial report.

In a recent episode, three founders from Maharashtra pitched their company Ezo, where Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal called them out for fudging their numbers. Namita Thapar went on to confront the pitchers and said it was an ‘integrity issue.’ (Also read: Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal bashes pitchers for ‘baad mein dekh lenge’ remark, Vineeta Singh calls out their 'jhol')

What Namita said

During their pitch, the founders went on to explain and elaborate on their business model to the sharks. With the objective of reducing skimming in very small businesses, the members said that since they have started very recently, they are yet to see if their members are renewing their subscriptions. Then, they went on to add that their projecting revenue is 30 crore this year, which left the sharks in shock.

‘Puri daal hi kaali hai boss’

Even as Namita told them to explain how, she added: “Accrual accounting paints a more accurate picture of a business, and is always the preferred method.” Anupam seemed to be out of the deal and said, “Puri daal hi kaali hai boss (this seems to be having a lot of issues, not just one)." Namita agreed and said, “You’re inflating your numbers. It’s an integrity issue, not just an accounting issue."

Meanwhile, Aman said, “You want to crack the subscription model in a country where Amazon and Netflix are struggling? They’ve had to reduce prices to 99 rupees and you’re charging 3,000? Gadbad se paise mat kamao (Don't make money in a false manner).” All the sharks backed out of the deal.

Shark Tank India 4 premiered on Sony Entertainment Television on January 6 and also streams on SonyLIV.

