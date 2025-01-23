Menu Explore
Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal bashes pitchers for ‘baad mein dekh lenge’ remark, Vineeta Singh calls out their 'jhol'

ByRiya Sharma
Jan 23, 2025 12:22 PM IST

In a recent Shark Tank India episode, Aastha and Radesh's pitch for their jewellery brand led to tensions with Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh.

The business reality television show Shark Tank India has grown in popularity over the years, with its fourth season currently streaming on Sony LIV. In a recent episode, a husband-wife duo from Jaipur, Aastha and Radesh, pitching their silver jewellery brand Shyle, left shark Anupam Mittal visibly upset after he felt they were not ready for commitment.

Anupam Mittal gets angry at pitchers in Shark Tank India season 4.
Anupam Mittal gets angry at pitchers in Shark Tank India season 4.

(Also Read: Shark Tank India pitchers say they were ‘harshly treated’, recall facing 'pressure’: ‘It was a lot of drama’| Exclusive)

Married for nine years, Aastha and Radesh launched their jewellery business in 2017, which now offers products across 17 categories. Radesh revealed that they started the venture with an initial investment of 7 lakh and opted against seeking external funding, fearing potential financial risks. Their pitch began on a strong note, impressing the sharks with their energy, product range, and competitive pricing. The couple also entertained the panel with amusing anecdotes about their marriage.

Vineeta Singh pointed out problem in their business

However, concerns arose during negotiations when Vineeta Singh questioned their salary structure. She was surprised to learn that the business was still registered as a sole proprietorship under Aastha’s name, while Radesh received a 1.5 lakh monthly salary as a consultant, a setup the couple claimed helped optimise their tax filings. Vineeta criticised the arrangement as a "jhol" and expressed dissatisfaction with their customer retention rate.

The couple sought 70 lakh for 1% equity in their company. In response, Namita Thapar and Ritesh Agarwal jointly offered 70 lakh for a 1.5% stake, with an additional 1% royalty until the initial investment was recouped. Anupam Mittal, meanwhile, proposed 1.4 crore for 5% equity.

Why Anupam Mittal backed out

While the pitchers were discussion whether to accept the offer with royalty or not, Anupam overheard Radesh saying “baad mein dekh lenge” (we’ll see later), though the couple denied making the remark. The statement infuriated both Anupam and Vineeta, with Anupam calling it “absolutely unacceptable.” Vineeta warned that committing to a royalty agreement and then backing out from it could damage their reputation.

Ultimately, the couple accepted Namita and Ritesh’s revised offer of 70 lakh for a 1.5% stake, with a reduced 0.5% royalty. After the deal, the pitchers were overheard stating that they were not interested in Anupam’s offer.

