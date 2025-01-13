Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal calls out L&T chairman with hilarious question: 'If husband, wife don’t look at each other…'
L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan recently said that he would have been happier if his employees "worked on Sundays," questioning the need for staying home.
Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal has reacted to Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's remarks asking employees how long they can stare at their wives at home. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) recently, Anupam Mittal responded with a question. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone calls out L&T chairman for wanting employees to work everyday: ‘Shocking to see such…’)
Anupam wrote, “But sir, if husband and wife don’t look at each other, how will we remain the most populous country in the world (thinking face emoji).” Reacting to the post, a person said, “Expected such sarcastic reply from you.” “Sir, your humour and Shark Tank's TRP is declining with every passing day,” read a comment. “Hahahahaha, that was a good one. Love it,” tweeted a fan.
Anupam is the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, an online wedding service. He has also been part of Shark Tank India's seasons one, two and three.
What L&T Chairman had said
Deepika Padukone, Jwala Gutta, Adar Poonawalla reacted
Recently, actor Deepika Padukone slammed Subrahmanyan, calling his comments "shocking". Taking to Instagram Stories, Deepika wrote, "Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements," along with the hashtag "Mental Health Matters."
Following the criticism, L&T issued a statement explaining the chairman's comments. However, Deepika dismissed the explanation, sharing a screenshot of it on Instagram with the caption, "And they just made it worse..."
Former badminton player Jwala Gutta also lashed out at Subrahmanyan for his remarks. In a post on X, Jwala questioned his perspective and wrote, "I mean... first of all, why shouldn't he stare at his wife... and why only on a Sunday?! It's sad and sometimes unbelievable that such educated people in high positions at big organizations are not taking mental health and mental rest seriously, making such misogynistic statements, and exposing themselves so openly! It's disappointing and scary!!!!"
Recently, in an interview, Anand Mahindra said, “My wife is wonderful, and I love staring at her." Responding to his comments, Adar Poonawalla said, "Yes Anand Mahindra, even my wife Natasha Poonawalla thinks I am wonderful, she loves staring at me on Sundays."
