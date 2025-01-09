Deepika Padukone calls out L&T chairman for wanting employees to work everyday: ‘Shocking to see such…’

Larsen & Toubro's chairman, SN Subrahmanyan, has sparked controversy with his remarks about workplace culture and wanting his employees to come in even on Sundays. Now, actor Deepika Padukone, who is also a big mental health advocate, has weighed in on the debate. Deepika Padukone has reacted to Larsen & Toubro's chairman, SN Subrahmanyan's recent comments.

Deepika's reaction

She reported journalist Faye D'Souza's post about the same and wrote, “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. #MentalHealthMatters."

Deepika's post on Instagram Stories.

What did the L&T chairman say?

During an employee interaction, Subrahmanyan addressed a query about why the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate requires staff to work on Saturdays, a practice increasingly uncommon in modern workplaces.

In a video circulating on Reddit, Subrahmanyan expressed regret over not being able to extend workdays to Sundays as well. “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy because I work on Sundays,” he stated.

The chairman’s comments took a further controversial turn when he questioned employees’ use of downtime at home. “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you look at your wife? Come on, get to the office and start working,” he said, drawing sharp criticism for the tone and implication of his remarks.

The video has ignited debates online about work-life balance, workplace culture, and the expectations placed on employees in large corporations.

Larsen & Toubro responds

In a statement to HT.com, a Larsen & Toubro spokesperson said, "At L&T, nation-building is at the core of our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India's infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities.

"We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realize our shared vision of becoming a developed nation. The Chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasizing that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort.

"At L&T, we remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward.

About Deepika's work towards mental health awareness

Deepika Padukone is a prominent advocate for mental health awareness in India. After opening up about her own battle with depression, she founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015 to destigmatize mental health issues and provide support. The foundation runs awareness programs, offers resources, and conducts training for medical professionals to better address mental health needs. It has also launched campaigns like "You Are Not Alone," targeting schools to educate students and teachers. Through her advocacy, Deepika has sparked crucial conversations about mental well-being, urging society to prioritize mental health and seek help without fear of judgment.