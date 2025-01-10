Deepika Padukone says L&T ‘made it worse’ with their clarification on working everyday

Deepika Padukone was one of the first celebrities to raise a voice against the recent statement of L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyam, demanding employees of the infrastructure MNC to work even on Sundays. Deepika made it sure that she lets it known that she isn't happy with their subsequent clarification either. (Also Read – Deepika Padukone calls out L&T chairman for wanting employees to work everyday: ‘Shocking to see such…’) Deepika Padukone slammed L&T chairman's statement asking employees to work on Sundays.(Photo: Instagram)

How Deepika responded to L&T's clarification

After its chairman's controversial statement came under fire, L&T issued a clarification which stated: "At L&T, nation-building is at the core of our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India's infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation. The Chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasizing that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort. At L&T, we remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward.”

However, Deepika wasn't pleased with L&T's clarification either, which once again ignored her concerns for employees' mental health. She shared the clarification on her Instagram Stories on Thursday night and wrote, “And they just made it worse…”

Deepika's earlier response

Earlier, Deepika had shared SN Subrahmanyam's statement, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Come on, get to the office and start working.” She reacted to it, writing on her Instagram Stories, “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements.” Deepika added the hashtag ‘Mental Health Matters’ along with her response.

Deepika has been an advocate for mental health since 2015, when she opened up on her battle with clinical depression. She subsequently started the Live, Love, Laugh Foundation, which works in the area of mental health. On the acting front, she last appeared in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.