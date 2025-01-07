Deepika Padukone happily poses with paparazzi, holds Ranveer Singh's hands at Mumbai airport. Watch

Deepika Padukone was all smiles as she was spotted with actor-husband Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening. The two greeted the paparazzi, and clicked pictures with them. Deepika recently celebrated her 39th birthday on January 5, and rang in the new year with Ranveer and their newborn daughter Dua Padukone Singh. (Also read: Here's how Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated daughter Dua Padukone Singh's first Christmas) Deepika Padukone thanked paparazzi for their birthday wish.

Deepika and Ranveer spotted at Mumbai airport

Deepika and Ranveer were spotted arriving at the airport together, holding hands. Deepika opted for an oversized shirt and baggy trousers, and completed the look with a neat bun and sunglasses. Ranveer looked dapper in a deep blue shirt. The two were all smiles as they stood for a few seconds, posing for pictures and greeting the paparazzi. The two also clicked a couple of pictures with the paparazzi when they requested them to stop for a few seconds. Deepika thanked them when one of them wished her belated happy birthday.

Take a look at their arrival at the airport here:

More details

Deepika and Ranveer marked their first Christmas and New Year's since the birth of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, who was born in September last year. She had earlier given a sneak peek into their Christmas celebrations, by sharing a picture on her Instagram Stories. She shared a close-up picture of their Christmas tree. The focus was on three Christmas baubles hanging on to the three. They had the parents' and daughter's first names stamped on it respectively – Ranveer, Deepika, and Dua. Deepika tagged Ranveer in the post and added the hashtag ‘gratitude.’ She captioned the post, “(evil eye and red heart emojis) My heart is full (evil eye and red heart emojis).”

In December, Deepika and Ranveer invited the paparazzi to formally introduce their daughter to them. They requested that no pictures be taken as Dua is still very young. They assured the photographers that they would share her pictures with everyone at an appropriate time.

On the work front, both Ranveer and Deepika were last seen in Rohit Shetty's Diwali release Singham Again.