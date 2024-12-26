Here's how Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated daughter Dua Padukone Singh's first Christmas
Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse into the first Christmas celebration at her home since the birth of her and Ranveer Singh's daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.
It's a special Christmas for Bollywood's A-list couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. December 25, 2024 marked the actors' first Christmas since the birth of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, in September earlier this year. (Also Read – HT Rewind 2024 | From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Celebs who became parents this year)
How Deepika, Ranveer celebrated this Christmas
Deepika took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday night and shared a close-up picture of their Christmas tree. The focus was on three Christmas baubles hanging on to the three. They had the parents' and daughter's first names stamped on it respectively – Ranveer, Deepika, and Dua. Deepika tagged Ranveer in the post and added the hashtag ‘gratitude.’ She captioned the post, “(evil eye and red heart emojis) My heart is full (evil eye and red heart emojis).”
Paparazzi meets Dua
In a heartfelt gesture earlier this week, Deepika and Ranveer invited the paparazzi to formally introduce their daughter. For months, the paparazzi had been requesting the couple to present Dua, and the duo finally obliged by hosting them at their residence.
However, the couple was reluctant to have her photographed, as they wished to reveal her pictures themselves at the right time. Deepika and Ranveer requested that no pictures be taken as Dua is still very young. They assured the photographers that they would share her pictures with everyone at an appropriate time.
On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer revealed their daughter's name, "Dua Padukone Singh," along with a heartfelt message:"Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude." The Diwali announcement was a moment of immense joy for their fans, who had eagerly awaited news of the couple's little bundle of joy.
Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot in 2018, announced Dua's birth on September 8 with a heartfelt post, expressing their gratitude and excitement as they embraced parenthood.
On the professional front, the pair recently appeared together in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, in which Deepika plays the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham. Ranveer reprises his role from his 2018 hit cop drama Simmba, also helmed by Rohit Shetty. Ranveer will next appear in Aditya Dhar's action film and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.
