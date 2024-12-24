HT Rewind 2024 | From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Celebs who became parents this year

Check out the list of stars who became parents in 2024:

1) Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became parents to their first child, a baby girl, in September this year. They announced the news in a joint Instagram post. "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024," it read. On Diwali, they announced via an Instagram post that they named her Dua Padukone Singh. The actors tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. They announced Deepika's pregnancy in February 2024.

2) Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their second child in February this year. The couple named their baby boy Akaay. They said, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay, Vamika's little brother, into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat & Anushka.”

3) Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, welcomed their first child, a daughter, in June this year. Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a post informing fans and followers about their baby. He wrote, "Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby."

4) Margot Robbie-Tom Ackerley

Actor Margot Robbie and her husband, producer-actor Tom Ackerley have become parents to their first baby. As per Daily Mail, Margot and Tom welcomed a boy on October 17. Reportedly, Margot "went into labour two weeks ago, shortly before her due date". The portal reported that “all is well” with the family.

5) Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra were also blessed with a baby girl in October. The couple announced the arrival of their baby girl with a joint Instagram post along with a glimpse of their baby's feet. They also posted a picture of a white lotus and a moon set against a blue backdrop with their announcement written on it. The post read, "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep." In April, Masaba took to Instagram and shared the good news with fans and followers.

6) Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal

Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a daughter, in July this year. The couple shared a joint statement on Instagram. It read, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings."

7) Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar

Actor Yami Gautam and her filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar welcomed a baby boy in May this year. They shared the news through an Instagram post, saying they have named him, Vedavid. Their note read, “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love."

8) Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur

Actor Vikrant Massey and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, welcomed their first child, Vardaan, in February this year. The couple announced the birth of their child in a joint statement on Instagram. The note read, "07.02.2024. For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love Sheetal and Vikrant."

9) Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced the arrival of their son, Jack Blues Bieber, with a touching Instagram post on August 23. It featured a close-up of Hailey holding their baby's tiny foot. Justin captioned the post, “WELCOME HOME.”

10) Gal Gadot-Jaron Varsano

Actor Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano welcomed their fourth child, a girl named Ori, earlier this year. In March, Gal shared a picture on Instagram from the hospital bed. She wrote, “My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy, and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too.” Gal has been married to Jaron since 2008.